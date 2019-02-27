Orland D. Schlatman

Orland D. Schlatman, 84, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

He was born in Fort Jennings, the son of Charles H. and Regina (Siefker) Wiechart- Schlatman, who both preceded him in death. On August 4, 1956, he married the former Lois Schabbing at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, and she survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include a stepdaughter, Lynda (Schabbing) Reynolds-Fair; one son-in-law, James L. Fair; a former son-in-law, Nick Reynolds; one daughter, Cheryl A. (Schlatman) Tarango; a son-in-law, Virgil Torango; one former son-in-law, Gerald Kohorst; a son, David O. Schlatman; a former daughter-in-law, Mary (Adams) Schlatman-Combs; one son, Charles H. Schlatman; brothers and sisters, Orban and Sue (Jennings) Schlatman, Opal (Schlatman) and John Harper, Opalein (Schlatman) Fife-Sherry-Vizdock, Olive Schlatman, and Opel Jean (Schlatman) and Gail Thiel; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A daughter, Sally Jo (Schlatman) Riggs; brothers and sisters Orville Schlatman, Charlotte (Schlatman) Reynolds-Sherry-Banks, Rosella Wiechart and several brothers-in-law; a granddaughter, Amber Dawn Riggs; and one great-grandson, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 2, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. Steve Haddix officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation is from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: The Delphos Canal Commission.

