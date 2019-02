Javin Etzler named Player of the Year

VW independent sports/submitted information

Crestview 6’7″ senior wing Javin Etzler was chosen as the 2018-2019 NWC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season by Northwest Conference boys’ basketball coaches at their annual selection meeting.

Javin Etzler

Etzler received 113 total points in the voting to finish ahead of Luke Denecker, a junior guard from Bluffton. Etzler averaged 14.4 points, seven rebounds and two assists per game for the Knights. He is a three-time NWC first-team selection.

Etzler and Denecker were joined on the NWC first team by Kalen Etzler (CV), Blake Reynolds (CG), Tayt Birnesser (CG) and Jaret Miller (PL). Etzler, Reynolds, and Birnesser are sophomores while Miller is a senior. Denecker and Reynolds and two-time NWC first-team selections.

Crestview’s Drew Kline was named to the Second Team and Wade Sheets was named Honorable Mention.

Three Lincolnview Lancers earned All-NWC accolades. Zane Miller was a Second Team selection, while Ethan Kemler and Alek Bowersock were named Honorable Mention All-NWC.

Coach of the Year honors went to Chris Sautter of Columbus Grove. He led the Bulldogs to an 7-1 conference mark and a regular season record of 16-5. Columbus Grove and Crestview (21-1 overall) tied for the league championship with identical league records.

The team breakdowns are as follows:

First Team: Javin Etzler, Kalen Etzler, Crestview; Blake Reynolds, Tayt Birnesser, Columbus Grove; Luke Denecker, Bluffton; Jaret Miller, Paulding

Second Team: Zane Miller, Lincolnview; Tyler Clum, Allen East; Jared Piercefield, Mason Soper, Bluffton; Fletcher Cook, Paulding; Drew Kline, Crestview

Honorable Mention: Ethan Kemler, Alek Bowersock, Lincolnview; Wade Sheets, Crestview; Ian Wannemacher, Delphos Jefferson; Phillip Coulson, Connor Frazier, Cade Mullins, Ada; Carson Shull, Paulding; Eli Harter, Spencerville; Bradden Crumrine, Allen East