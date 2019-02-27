Foundation seeking concessions vendors

VW independent/submitted information

The 2019 Fountain Park Summer Music Series concerts will be announced soon and The Van Wert County Foundation is seeking non-profit organizations interested in providing concessions during these Friday night concerts.

Any non-profit organization in Van Wert County is welcome to submit its name to The Van Wert County Foundation between now and March 31. A drawing will be held to select the winning organizations on April 2. The only concert not available is the June 7 date, as it is part of the Peony Festival. An organization will be selected for each concert.

Any interested organization may contact The Van Wert County Foundation at 138 E. Main St., by calling 419.238.1743 or emailing paulhoverman@gmail.com. Information required is the name of the non-profit organization, contact name, address, phone number, and email address.