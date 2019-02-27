Clark promoted to office administrator

VW independent/submitted information

Cassondra Clark recently graduated from a trainee position to that of branch office administrator at the Van Wert office of the financial services firm Edward Jones. Clark has lived in the Van Wert area for 28 years.



Cassondra Clark

“For the past 12 months, Cassondra has performed the duties of her job while also working to complete her training and testing requirements,” Hurless said. “This is a well-deserved promotion.”



A branch office administrator is responsible for the daily operation of an Edward Jones office. This includes providing top-notch client service, supporting marketing activities for the office, and staying updated on technological advances.



“On a given day, Cassondra’s activities could include processing client trade transactions, providing clients with receipts for money and securities, and assisting in the planning of seminars and special events,” Hurless added.



Hurless’ office is located at 1119 Westwood Drive, across from Sycamore Ice Cream. Hurless and Clark can be reached at 419.232.2058, or visit the office website at www.edwardjones.com/eric-hurless.