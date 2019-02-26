Law Enforcement 2/26/19

Van Wert Police

February 24, 5:30 a.m. — Matthew L. Shinabery, 31, of 12340 Wren-Landeck Road, was cited for having physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated while parked in front of Fricker’s.

February 23, 7:01 p.m. — Richard L. Stegaman, 52, of 309-B E. Main St., was charged with assault for an incident that occurred at 626 S. Vine St.

February 21, 3:06 p.m. — Tiffany J. Raines, 27, of 717 E. Sycamore St., was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident at her residence.

February 20, 9:01 p.m. — Tyler D. Dunn, 28, of 409-A N. Franklin St., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court while at his residence.

February 20, 5:53 p.m. — Bobby L. Panning Jr., 22, of 1140-A Bell Ave., was arrested on a felony warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, while also being cited for possession of drug abuse instruments and marijuana paraphernalia.

February 19, 5:24 p.m. — Alex C. Recker, 29, of Defiance, was arrested on a warrant issued in Defiance Municipal Court, as well as cited for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop in the 800 block of North Washington Street.

February 20, 12:04 p.m. — James R. Myers, 58, of 14073 Slack Road, was was cited for an unsafe property violation while in the 200 block of North Cherry Street.

February 16, 1:55 a.m. — Terry L. Sites, 47, of 312 Short St., was charged with domestic violence for a incident that occurred at Van Wert Health, 1250 S. Washington St.