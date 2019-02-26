Jackie I. Busbey

Jackie I. “Jack” Busbey, 61, of Van Wert, died at 1:42 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019, in Kindred Hospital at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born August 13, 1957, in Kennett, Missouri, the son of James Edward and Leona (Gribble) Busbey, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include two children, Amanda Perdue of Belpre and Brandon (Stephanie DeBerry) Busbey of Davisville, West Virginia; a brother, James Edward Busbey Jr. of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three sisters, Judy (Mike) Snyder of Harlan, Indiana, Jarris (Alan) Huck of Worden, Montana, and Jawonia Chrisman of Kansas City, Missouri; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: To the family to help with expenses or Grover Hill Parks Association.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert is assisting the family with the arrangements.

