Bagley, Place, Treece & Shaffer All-WBL

Van Wert independent sports

Three Van Wert Cougars and one Lady Cougar have been named All-Western Buckeye League in basketball.

Drew Bagley was named to the All-WBL First Team, Nate Place landed on the All-WBL Second Team and Owen Treece earned Honorable Mention accolades.

Bagley averaged 11.6 points per game, along with a team high 5.8 rebounds per game. The 6-4 senior also converted 84 percent of his free throws. Place averaged a team leading 13.6 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game, and Treece averaged 10.5 points per game and had a team high 40 three point baskets.

Sierra Shaffer was named Honorable Mention All-WBL.

Below is the full list.

2018-2019 All-WBL (boys)

First Team: Jaron Sharp, Kenton; Owen Heigel, Ethan White, Ottawa-Glandorf; George Mangas, Shawnee; Drew Bagley, Van Wert; Adam Scott, Wapakoneta

Second Team: Tyrel Goings, Defiance; Ben Westrick, Ottawa-Glandorf; Tyson Elwer, Shawnee; Nate Place, Van Wert; Aaron Good, Wapakoneta

Third Team: Will Lammers, Defiance; Dante Wheeler, Elida; Carter Heringhuas, Ottawa-Glandorf; Johnny Caprella, Shawnee; Ethan Steger, St. Marys Memorial

Honorable Mention: Derrick Grigsby, Bath; Brett Schwieterman, Celina; D.J. Dobson, Defiance; Matt Fish, Elida; Jayden Cornell, Kenton; Sheridan O’Neal, Shawnee; Carter Ballweg, St. Marys Memorial; Owen Treece, Van Wert; Reed Mericle, Wapakoneta

Player of the Year: Owen Hiegel, Ottawa-Glandorf

2018-2019 All-WBL (girls)

First Team: Chandler Clark, Bath; Erin Kaufman (senior), Ashley Schroeder, Ottawa-Glandorf; Makenzie Wilson, Wapakoneta; Lauren Cisco, St. Marys Memorial; Trinity Gearing, Shawnee

Second Team: Madelyn Renner, Bath; Maddy Luebke, Celina; Kelsey Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf; Carly Caywood, St. Marys Memorial; Katie Engle, Wapakoneta

Third Team: Carlee Smiddy, Defiance; Jenna Manz, Kenton; Grace O’Connor, Shawnee; Kendall Dieringer, St. Marys Memorial; Audra Schaub, Wapakoneta

Honorable Mention: Ja’Dasia, Bath; Kenna Klingshirn, Celina; Joanna Schlatter, Defiance; Cienna Kuhn, Elida; Hannah Holland, Kenton; Erin Kaufman (freshman), Ottawa-Glandorf; Tessa Jordan, Shawnee; Elena Menker, St. Marys Memorial; Sierra Shaffer, Van Wert; Addy Allen,Wapakoneta

Player of the Year: Erin Kaufman (senior), Ottawa-Glandorf