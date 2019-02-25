Steyer, Bretz, Battle qualify for district

Van Wert independent sports

NAPOLEON — Van Wert’s Gabe Steyer and Isaiah Bretz won individual sectional championships while Malachi Battle earned a runner-up finish at the Division II wrestling sectionals at Napoleon High School on Saturday.

Wauseon won the team title with 240.5 points while Van Wert (87 points) finished eight at the 12 team sectional.

After pinning Defiance’s Hunter Grunden in 2:46 and defeating Otsego’s Ian Kress 6-3, Steyer (36-2) won the 138 pound weight class with a 5-0 decision over Wapakoneta’s Luke Beach.

Bretz improved to 31-0 by recording two technical falls, 17-2 over Bryan’s Broston Bernath and 22-5 over Napoleon’s Tyler Bostelman, before capturing the 145 pound weight class title by defeating 10-7 decision over Otsego’s Jesse Wright.

After a pair of byes, Battle (24-14) defeated second seeded Cole Steele of Otsego 7-0 in the semifinals, then fell 9-6 to No. 1 seed Tommy Mabry of St. Mary’s Memorial in the 160 pound title match.

Killian Sudduth (113) finished fifth with a 7-5 win over Wapakoneta’s Bryce Knapke and Lloyd Eutsler recorded a fifth place finish with a 20-10 major decision over Shawnee’s Joey Hale.

Steyer, Bretz and Battle will wrestle in the Division II districts Friday and Saturday at Norwalk High School, while Sudduth and Eutsler will serve as alternates.