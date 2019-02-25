Monday Mailbag: February 25, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about the continuous clock rule, a bizarre situation in college basketball, surprise teams, all-league/conference teams and pro athletes.

Q: Is the running clock rule that’s used in girls’ tournament basketball also used in boys’ games? Name withheld upon request

A: Yes. When the margin reaches 35 points in the second half of any girls’ or boys’ postseason game, the continuous clock rule kicks in, meaning it will only stop for a timeout or an injury, or if there’s an unusual delay deemed necessary by the officials. If the margin dips under 30 points, the game reverts back to regular timing rules.

It won’t be surprising if at some point the Ohio High School Athletic Association adopts this rule for the regular season.

Q: Should a fan doing something dumb have a direct effect on a ballgame? I can understand an all out brawl causing a forfeit, but what about the situation involving Mississippi State and Georgia? Zach Profit

A: You’re referring to Wednesday night’s college basketball game between the two schools. The game was tied 67-67 with 0.5 seconds left, when a Georgia fan tossed a stuffed toy on the court while a Mississippi State player was at the free throw line. The officials assessed a technical foul against Georgia, which led to the winning point.

Personally, I don’t have a problem with the rule. Perhaps it will serve as a deterrent to anyone else considering doing something similar.

Unfortunately for Georgia, it happened at a critical moment in the game. I believe the same call would have been made if it was a 10 point margin in the first half.

By the way, Georgia officials found the guilty party and banned him for the remainder of the season and suspended his ability to buy tickets for an unspecified amount of time.

Q: Now that the regular season is over, were there any surprise high school basketball teams? Name withheld upon request

A: Around the area, perhaps Columbus Grove (16-5, 7-1 NWC), simply because it’s such a young team. The Bulldogs should be a major force for at least the next couple of seasons.

Outside of that, I can’t really think of one. Teams (boys and girls) that enjoyed good seasons seemed primed to do so.

Q: Settle a bet for me. Who votes for all league or all conference teams? I say it’s the coaches, my friend says it’s the media. Who’s right? Name withheld upon request

A: You are, so you win. Outside of reporting the results, the media has nothing to do with All-NWC, All-WBL, etc. teams. The coaches handle all of that, then the results are sent to various media outlets.

Q: Why is it that pro athletes think they can demand a trade at any time? Why aren’t the contracts they signed enforced? Name withheld upon request.

A: I’m guessing you’re talking about Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, although he’s certainly not alone.

I’ve wondered the same thing myself. In my opinion, if you sign a contract you should be prepared to honor it, but that’s not the way it works in professional sports.

Players pouting over money, playing time or number of touches think they can find what they’re looking for elsewhere, so they express a desire to leave. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t.

On the flip side, teams don’t always live up to the terms of a contract. They have the power to trade (barring a no trade clause) or release a player with no or little warning. Sometimes the player still gets paid, sometimes not.

Even with his recent antics, someone will trade for Brown and probably pay a hefty price to do it. It won’t be the first time a high profile athlete demands a trade and gets it and it won’t be the last.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.