Bowling: VWHS’s Decker back to State

Van Wert independent sports

For the second straight year, Van Wert High School’s Lorrie Decker will compete in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Girls Bowling State Tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Decker qualified for this year’s Division II tournament by bowling a 570 series (177, 217, 176) during Friday’s district competition at Interstate Lanes in Rossford. It was the top score for an individual State qualifier and it earned her a spot on the All-District team.

Decker placed 14th last year and had the highest freshman score in the State tournament.

As team at this year’s district tournament, the Lady Cougars finished eighth. Makenzie Bowers had a three game 479 series, followed by Katie Hauter (438), while Rylee Phillips rolled a two game 324 series.