Neal O. Shaben

Neal O. Shaben, 77, of Van Wert, died at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, in Kindred Hospital at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born July 28, 1941, in Cassville, Wisconsin, the son of Orvie and Mary (Gibson) Shaben, who both preceded him in death. He married Lila (Robinson) Eck Shaben, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include four children, Daniel Eck of Ohio City, Doug (Marie Belin) Eck of Plattville, Wisconsin, Linda (Paul) Hrupka of Union Grove, Wisconsin, and Laurie (Fernando) Zapata of Evansville, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Harry Shaben of Cassville, Wisconsin; and two sisters, Carol Wentz of Lancaster, Wisconsin, and Ruth Pouge of Wisconsin.

A sister, Renetta Sheperd, and her husband, Morris; and a sister-in-law, Margot Shaben, also preceded him in death.

A celebration of his life will be held in Wisconsin at a later date.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.