Latta: Americans without broadband down

VW independent/submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) is highlighting a draft Federal Communications Commission (FCC) report that shows significant progress made in the last year to narrow the “digital divide” and improve access to high-speed broadband.

The draft 2019 Broadband Deployment Report, which was circulated by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai this past week, shows that the number of Americans lacking access to a fixed broadband connection meeting the FCC’s benchmark speeds has fallen by 25 percent — from 26.1 million people at the end of 2016 to 19.4 million by the end of 2017. The draft report is available here.

“Closing the ‘digital divide’ is one of my top priorities as Republican leader on the Communications and Technology Subcommittee, and this report shows that efforts to reduce regulatory burdens and support investment are helping more Americans gain access to high-speed broadband,” said Latta. “According to the report, the number of Americans lacking access to fixed high-speed connections dropped by 25 percent, with a majority of those 5.6 million people living in rural areas.

“Representing a number of rural areas, I know the difference that this will make in family homes and for businesses on Main Street in these communities,” Latta added. “At the same time, there’s still more work to be done at the FCC and in Congress to make access to high-speed Internet a reality for all Americans.”