Lancers fall in regular season finale

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Lincolnview led 35-34 at the end of three quarters, but Perry outscored the Lancers 18-13 in the final period to win 52-48 on Friday.

Included in the 18 points was a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter, which gave the Commodores a 44-35 advantage.

Lincolnview led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter, but trailed 27-25 at halftime. The Lancers were led by Alek Bowersock’s 13 points and Ethan Kemler’s 12 points and 10 rebounds. Creed Jessee chipped in with nine points.

Jamal Whiteside and Ryan Yingst each had 16 for Perry.

The Lancers finished the game 20 of 44 from the floor and 2 of 5 from the foul line. Perry was 21 of 51 from the floor and 7 of 14 from the free throw line, and the Commodores held a slight 27-25 advantage on the boards.

Lincolnview closed the regular season at 10-11, while Perry improved to 17-3. The Lancers will play Parkway at 6:15 p.m Tuesday in the Division IV sectional semfinals at Paulding. The winner will advance to Friday’s sectional championship game and will face Kalida.