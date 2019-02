4-H program at Vantage

Junior Health Technology students are participating in a 4-H Health Living Ambassadors program, in partnership with Van Wert Health, to learn about, explore, and address community needs. During this week’s lunch and learn session, students heard from Ashlen Glenn of Westwood Behavioral Health Center about Mental Health. Area residents, or their loved ones, who are in crisis should contact 800.567.4673 for help.