Van Wert OSHP post employee honored

VW independent/submitted information

Beth Stewart Bullinger

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced the recipients of its 2018 Leadership Awards during a ceremony recognizing dozens of state and district award winners for their valuable contributions to the state and local communities.

Administrative Professional 1 Beth Stewart Bullinger of the Van Wert Post received the 2018 State Employee Recognition Award presented annually to recognize excellence by a professional employee. She was selected from 12 District professional employees across the state.

She began her state career in May 2014 as an administrative professional 1 and has been assigned to the Van Wert Post throughout her career. She earned the Findlay District Employee Recognition Award in 2015, 2016, and 2018.

Stewart Bullinger is a graduate of Ada High School and Ohio Northern University, and she and her family reside in Van Wert County.