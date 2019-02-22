Paulding County to build 4th wind farm

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Paulding County will be getting its fourth wind farm later this year, according to an announcement by the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) on Thursday.

The OPSB authorized Paulding Wind Farm IV LLC to construct the Timber Road IV Wind Farm near Payne.

The Timber Road IV Wind Farm will include up to 37 wind turbines and will have a total generating capacity of up to 125.1 megawatts (MW). Underground electric collection lines will transfer electricity produced by each turbine to a collection substation that will then connect to the regional transmission grid. Approximately 17 miles of access roads will be constructed to support the facility.

Paulding Wind Farm IV aims to begin construction in the second quarter of 2019 and to place the wind farm in service during the fourth quarter of 2019.

The new wind farm is expected to bring in more than $1 million in additional revenues to the county, which is the largest producer of wind energy in the state.