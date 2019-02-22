Pair given prison sentences in CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Two people received prison terms during hearings held Thursday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Vicki Young, 64, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 17 months in prison on each of two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both felonies of the fourth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered the sentences to run concurrently with one another.

Troy Zuzalski, 34, of Pataskala, was sentenced to 13 months in prison, with credit for nine days already served, on one count of failure to register as a sex offender, a felony of the fourth degree.

Also Wednesday, Troy Terhark, 54, of Lima, pleaded not guilty to one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 27.

Two people were also in court for bond violation hearings.

Jennifer Wilder, 44, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by testing positive for drug use. Judge Burchfield set a $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond in the case, with sentencing on her underlying charge scheduled for Wednesday, March 13.

Davin Walsh, 19, of Ohio City, denied violating his surety bond and his treatment in lieu of conviction program by failing a drug test and failing to complete treatment. A hearing was set for 10 a.m. February 27, and a $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case.