Drew Bagley to play football at Taylor U.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

He caught over 120 passes in two seasons for the Van Wert Cougars and he’ll continue his academic and athletic career at the collegiate level.

Van Wert High School senior Drew Bagley, the son of Mark and Rachelle Bagley, signed a letter of intent on Thursday to play football at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana. The NAIA Trojans compete in the Mideast League of the Mid-States Football Association.

Bagley’s father attended Taylor and he explained he has another connection at the school.

“My uncle is a professor at the university and he also coaches cross country,” Bagley said. “He talked to the coaches and they came down and watched a game and were impressed with how I played in my junior year.”

Surrounded by coaches and family, Drew Bagley signed a letter of intent to play football for Taylor University. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“I started talking to them and went down to watch a practice and fell in love with the campus. I like the coaches, the players were really nice to me and it was a good experience.”

“Coach (Ron) Korfmacher has done a great job with the program and has been there over 30 years and has been the head coach for over 10 years. They have a good program.”

During the 2017 football season, Bagley had 60 receptions for 658 yards and four touchdowns, then followed up with 63 catches for 490 yards and one touchdown as a senior, and was regarded as an excellent blocker. He also punted for the Cougars and excelled at defensive end, finishing with 94 tackles and 11 sacks during his junior and senior seasons combined.

He was named to the All Western Buckeye League First Team as a tight end as a junior and second and earned Second Team honors both years at defensive end. He also stars on the basketball court for the Cougars.

“I’m probably going to play tight end, but they also could have me play defensive end as well, it just depends where they need me,” Bagley said, who added he enjoys blocking and catching passes.

Van Wert head football coach Keith Recker offered high praise of Bagley.

“I’ve never coached a kid with his type of character, his work ethic and just what he demands of himself, and I think that’s going to go a long way for him in college,” Recker said. “He expects himself to be perfect and that’s what he worked for every day.”

“Then you go on the field and we’re just not going to be able to replace a guy like him for what he did at our H-back/tight end position, what he allowed us to do with his ability to block and to catch the ball out of the backfield,” Recker added. “He did so much for us on and off the field.”

In the classroom, Bagley plans to pursue a degree in civil or mechanical engineering.