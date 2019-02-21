Teddy bears collected

The Van Wert County YMCA held a Teddy Bear Drive February 13 to collect teddy bears for children in crisis situations. The YMCA exceeded its expectations by bringing in more than 150 stuffed animals. All collected bears will be given to the Van Wert Fire & EMS (above) and Police departments. The YM staff thanked the community for donations and support of the YMCA mission. For more information about this and any other programs available through the Van Wert YMCA, contact YMCA Membership Director Nicole Benson at nicole@vwymca.org, 419.238.0443 or visiting www.vwymca.org.