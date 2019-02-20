VWCT announces auditions for musical

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre will be holding auditions for the final show of its season, Little Shop of Horrors.

Director Chad Kraner and Music Director Dee Fisher are seeking singers and non-singers to audition on Sunday, February 24, and Monday, February 25, starting at 7 p.m. both nights, at the theater, 118 S. Race St. in Van Wert.

There literally is a role for anyone high school age and up. Those auditioning for singing roles should prepare 90 seconds of a song that showcases their vocal abilities. Accompaniment will be provided.

Little Shop of Horrors will run May 2-12. Those wanting more information can visit www.vwct.org or email Kraner at chad@vwct.org.