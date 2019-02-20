Coaches Corner: Best and Stauffer

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

There will be few, if any empty seats at Ray Etzler Gymnasium Friday night, when the No. 2 Crestview Knights host the only team with an undefeated Northwest Conference record, Columbus Grove.

A win by the Bulldogs would give Columbus Grove (16-4, 7-0 NWC) an outright conference title, while a win by the Knights (20-1, 6-1 NWC) would result in a co-championship.

Crestview head coach Jeremy Best and Columbus Grove head coach Chris Stauffer shared their thoughts on their respective seasons and the upcoming game.

Jeremy Best

After dropping the conference opener to Bluffton on December 14, the Knights (20-1, 6-1 NWC) have won 18 straight games and finished as the No. 2 ranked team in Division IV by the Associated Press.

“It really has been a simple formula,” head coach Jeremy Best said. “There is a high level of trust and respect that our team has in trusting the process and with a senior laden group, it has been this formula that we’ve counted on. We’ve put ourselves in a position, but our work in not complete.”

Javin Etzler is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 14.2 points and 5.6 board per game, while Kalen Etzler averages 13 points and nearly four rebounds per game. Wade Sheets (9.3), Derick Dealey (8.0) and Drew Kline round out the team’s leading scorers.

The Bulldogs have what some would consider a talented but still young roster. Entering Friday’s game, Columbus Grove has won eight straight and 11 of 12, with the only loss coming to Kalida.

Columbus Grove has a very talented, athletic squad,” Best explained. “They have continued to grow and get better as the year has progressed. They play with a tremendous amount of moxie and confidence in the way they conduct their business and they have multiple options offensively and use their athleticism on the defensive end to create havoc.”

Like a number of Crestview’s opponents this season, the Bulldogs can be accurately described as a physical team.

“We just need to continue to stay true to who we are and show a genuine care and concern for each other,” Best said. “We need to keep our emotions in check and play for the pride of Crestview basketball.”

Chris Stauffer

Like many people, Columbus Grove head coach Chris Stauffer knew his team had talent to win games, but he wasn’t sure if it would happen so quickly.

Chris Stauffer

“It’s hard to predict going 6-1 in the Putnam County League and undefeated in the Northwest Conference up to this point when six of the guys you need to help you win night in and night out are four sophomores and two juniors,” Stauffer explained. “Factor in the late start due to making the second round of the football playoffs and it makes preparing for two leagues and competing in both very difficult.”

“Along the way we’ve grown individually and as a team and as we’ve gotten into basketball shape, we’ve played much better,” Stauffer added. “As the year has gone on, we’ve had multiple guys lead us in scoring instead of relying on the same one or two every night to carry the team.”

“We’ve also become a better defensive team which has helped provide us with some transition points that we weren’t getting at the beginning of the year.”

Two sophomore lead the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding: Blake Reynolds averages 13.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, while Tayt Birnesser is averaging 13.6 points and 4.8 boards per game.

Stauffer knows Friday’s game will be a big challenge in more ways than one.

“Jeremy is an extremely good coach and his team will be well prepared,” Stauffer said. “They won’t beat themselves, we will have to beat them.”

“Obviously, the Etzlers are a huge concern with their size and ability to score both inside and out. Other concerns are the overall length and size of the team and the fact that is is a senior dominant team. Their seniors have played a lot of varsity basketball and have been in games just like this, if not bigger games.”

“On senior night, I’m sure they will play with a lot of energy and emotion wanting to get a win in their last home game, and wanting a share of the NWC title.”

Friday’s Crestview-Columbus Grove game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.