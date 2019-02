VWPC plans meeting on zoning change

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Planning Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in Van Wert City Council Chambers, 515 E. Main St. in Van Wert, to discuss a requested zone change for 1014 E. Main St. from R-2 (residential) to B-1 (business).

The meeting is open to the public.