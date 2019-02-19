VW Foundation seeking public input through survey

The Van Wert County Foundation office at 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert. VW independent file photo

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation (VWCF) is conducting an online and paper survey to gather community input as part of its strategic planning processes.

The survey is the first step in the process of updating The Foundation’s three-year strategic plan, which will set goals and priorities for supporting purpose, inspiring growth, and building the future.

It is an exciting, but also critical, time for the VWCF as it contemplates growth, continued sustainability, and finds new and innovative ways to serve the community in the best manner.

“I would encourage all community members to lend their voices to this process,” said VWCF Executive Secretary Seth Baker. “The priorities identified by the community in this initial stage will provide guiding light as we chart our future initiatives and projects.”

Area residents are invited to share their thoughts via a brief, confidential online survey. People’s input is incredibly valuable and will help guide the strategic planning process.

“Thank you in advance for giving your candid thoughts,” Baker said.

To complete the VWCF survey, use this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VWCF2019. Deadline to complete the stakeholder survey is Monday, March 4.

The Foundation has engaged Aly Sterling Philanthropy (www.alysterling.com) to facilitate this process. Aly Sterling Philanthropy is a full-service consulting firm specializing in building sustainable solutions for nonprofits. All information shared will remain confidential, and area residents’ responses will be anonymous. For more information regarding the survey, contact Elaine Jansen at elaine@alysterling.com or call 419.794.0015.