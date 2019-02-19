Peony Festival to have Quarter Auction

VW independent/submitted information

It’s time once again for the annual Peony Festival Quarter Auction, which will be held Monday, February 25, at the Middle Point Community Building.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for paddle selection, food (for donation), and viewing of the many donations that have been received. Peony Festival Committee memberswill be holding raffles, 50/50 drawings, while the drawing of the winner of the Peony Festival’s original painting by Sally Geething and the names of 60 of the festival’s closest friends will be drawn for other prizes. The auction will start promptly at 6 p m.

Events like this help keep the festival relatively free to those attending.Those wanting to participate in the quarter auction and other activities must be at least 18 years old. Paddles are $2 each.

Join the committee for an evening of fun. For more information on the event, go to the Peony Festival’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/vwpeonyfestivaland check out all donated items.