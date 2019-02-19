Care boxes completed

Angel Snyder, executive assistant at American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert, led Synergy elementary students in creating creative care boxes. The boxes will be filled with items for deployed soldiers from the Van Wert area. Shown with Snyder (top left) are some of the students and their boxes: Skyler Snyder from Oakwood, Trenton Meeks from Paulding, Elijah Stiffler from Van Wert, Roman Martin from Van Wert, Synergy teacher Michele Bird, Eli Lee from Van Wert, Nevaeh Yantis from Paulding, and Ethan Kremer from Antwerp. Not pictured are Corey Moore, Allen Levandoski, and Josh Fry. Synergy photo