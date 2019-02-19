Buckeye Youth to sell candy as fundraiser

VW independent/submitted information

Buckeye Y Youth Inc. will be selling World’s Finest Chocolate, the club’s annual fundraiser.

Products available are $1 crisp, caramel, milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and almond bars. In addition, there are $2 boxes of Mint Melt-A-Ways, Caramel Whirls, Continental Almonds, and Fund Raisins.

The group will be set up to sell chocolate at Rural King, 811 Fox Road in Van Wert, from noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday, February 23.

Area residents are asked to support the local non-profit youth organization, which provides quality programs for area youths, by purchasing chocolate. Buckeye Youth programs include Valentines for Veterans, club meetings, summer camps, the Autumn Adventure Sleepover, field trips and special events.

Chocolate is also being sold at Year’s Ago Antique Mall, 108 W. Main St., and the Buckeye Y Youth office,147 E. Main St., Suite D, both in Van Wert.

For more information or to order chocolate, call 419.238.3546 (leave a message if no one answers). Buckeye Youth is a United Way agency and a Van Wert County Foundation grant recipient.