Monday Mailbag: February 18, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about the basketball seeding process, the final Associated Press poll and the chances of Van Wert County basketball teams in the tournament.

Q: There’s no way to fully adopt a perfect system when it comes to determining the seeds for the local basketball districts, however the games that are played with the seeding by a group of coaches aren’t hard to see.

There are teams other coaches dislike, coaches who dislike other coaches, and there are strong opinions on conferences. I love our local coaches, but at the end of the day there’s a lot of ego involved to be able to do what they do.

Do you think the dislike of a particular conference is simply because they’re tired of hearing how good it is while no one talks about their schedule they’ve put together? Name withheld upon request

A: I understand what you’re saying and there have been a few times over the years where I have noticed personalities come into play. However, for the most part, I think the seeding process is applied properly. Coaches know which teams and conferences are good and which ones aren’t, regardless if they like the team or conference.

All coaches have a breakdown of everyone’s record and a breakdown of wins and losses against each division (strength of schedule) and coaches are usually able to ask any questions they may have.

Do coaches sometimes lobby for their own team or their own conference? Yes. Does it have a true impact on seeding? Perhaps with the middle seeds. Is it major? Probably not.

Something else to keep in mind: For early tournament scheduling (sectionals) purposes and bracket placement, there really isn’t much difference between being a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, because you have the luxury of placing yourself in the spot you want on the bracket. In some ways, the same can be said for the No. 3 or No. 4 seed. Again, things can sometimes get murky with the middle seeds.

In the end, does it have a huge impact on the tournament? I don’t think so. In most cases, it could result in an extra game for a particular team or teams at the sectional or district semifinal level.

The system that’s being used now in the Northwest District is much better than the one used years ago. That involved coaches picking a No. 1 and No. 2 seed, then throwing the rest of the teams in a hat and blindly drawing for remaining spots (they were called pills back then).

Using that method, you could have been 5-12 at the time of the draw and wound up with the No. 3 seed, or you could have been 12-4 and stuck with the last seed.

I’ve heard some people propose using something similar to the Harbin Points system used to rank football playoff teams and I have to admit I’m intrigued by the idea. I’m just not sure how big of a difference it would make.

Q: Here’s a question for you: Why was the final Associated Press girls basketball poll issued before the end of the regular season? Will it be the same way for the boys poll? Name withheld upon request

A: I’ve always thought it was silly to issue the final poll before the regular season is over.

I asked an A.P. voter a few years ago why it was done like this and was told it’s because sectional tournaments start earlier in the state’s metro areas and they don’t want those games factored into the poll.

To me that’s nonsense. Simply don’t count the tournament games and wait until the regular season is complete for all teams. This year that was last Thursday, meaning the final poll should have been issued tomorrow.

I’m not a voter, but I believe the final boys poll of the season will be issued later today. I wish they’d wait until next Monday, when the regular season is complete.

Whether it’s girls or boys, there’s something hollow about being crowned a poll champion, then losing the final regular season game. Yes, it’s happened before, more than once.

Q: How do you see things shaking out in the tournament for Van Wert County basketball teams?

A: If you’re talking about girls basketball, Van Wert (Division II) could defeat Elida for a second time this season, then would have to face No. 1 seed Napoleon for the sectional championship. Admittedly, I don’t know much about Napoleon but I’m sure they’re the top seed for a reason.

In Division IV, I like Crestview’s chances against Continental. If the Lady Knights win they’ll face Wayne Trace for a second time, which could be very interesting. The two teams recently played, with Wayne Trace winning by five.

Lincolnview plays good enough defense to pull off a mild upset of Ayersville, but the Lady Lancers will need a decent night offensively. Either way, the winner plays Delphos St. John’s for the sectional crown. I would say the Lady Jays would be the favorite in that game.

As far as the boys, Van Wert (Division II) should be considered the favorite against Bath in the sectional semifinals. If the Cougars win, they’ll play No. 2 seed Wauseon for the sectional title. Those two teams met in the district semifinals last year, with Wauseon posting a 51-41 win. Obviously, Wauseon is very good again this season, but I don’t think the Indians are invincible.

In Division IV, I still think Lincolnview and Parkway has the potential to be a very good game. I know Parkway won the first matchup 80-63, but it should be much closer the second time.

The winner of that game gets Kalida, a team the Lancers beat in overtime in late December. The Wildcats have won 11 of their last 12 games, with the only loss coming in double overtime to Van Wert.

A rematch between Lincolnview and Kalida could be very interesting.

As far as Crestview, the Knights will be heavily favored against Temple Christian or Fort Jennings in the sectional championship game. Some intriguing matchups are possible at the Elida district, but in my mind, Crestview is the favorite to win that district and advance to the regional and perhaps beyond. In other words, the Knights could make a deep tournament run.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.