Eighth grade team finishes impressive run

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It’s best termed as a very impressive run.

Van Wert’s eighth grade girls’ basketball team went 12-0 during the 2018-2019 regular season and lost just one game (13-1) the previous regular season. 26 games, 25 wins and just one loss.

The team exited the Western Buckeye League tournament earlier than hoped, but it doesn’t take away from a special accomplishment.

“They are a very special group of girls, very committed, very dedicated and have a passion for basketball,” head coach Erika Wise said. “I’ve had the core group since second grade, so I’ve actually coached them second grade through eighth grade.”

Van Wert’s eighth grade girls team enjoyed a 12-0 regular season. Van Wert photo

“They’re very athletic, very competitive and they like to win,” Wise added. “They’re hard working and have good attitudes and always want to be the best they can be.”

11 girls made up this season’s roster and each one had a hand in this year’s undefeated regular season.

“Kyra Welch was our defensive beast because she could shut down anybody that she could compete against,” Wise explained. “Our main scorer this season was Sofi Houg because we were always able to rely on her when needed.”

Other members of the team and key contributors were Maria Bagley, Alexia Barnhart, Kianna Cook, Aerica Farmer, Tyra McClain, Erin Schaufelberger, Kierston Schneider, Chole Stripe and Sayler Wise.

“We didn’t just concentrate on basketball, we really tried to develop leaders,” Wise said. “If you want to be a great leader, you have to be a leader worth following.”

“We also did a lot of volunteer work throughout the community, working at Van Wert Manor, working for the Salvation Army ringing the bell during the Christmas season, just a bunch of different things to teach these girls life other than basketball and to try to give back.”

While their basketball careers are done at the middle school level, the girls are excited about competing and contributing at the next level.

“Their goals were to be undefeated and to beat some of the top WBL teams, but their ultimate goal was to win the league, not only in middle school but they foresee wanting to do that at the high school level,” Wise explained.

“They want to help make Van Wert girls’ basketball champions and help fill a gym with people, to get people excited about Van Wert girls’ basketball.”

Wise was assisted throughout the season by Ty McClain.