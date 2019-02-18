Edward Jones 1 of 100 best places to work

VW independent/submitted information

St. LOUIS, Missouri — Financial services firm Edward Jones ranks No. 7 on the 2019 Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For” list, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine. This year marks the firm’s 20th year on the list.



“At Edward Jones, we believe there are two relationships that form the foundation of our firm and how we work – the relationships we have with our clients and the relationships we have with one another,” said Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington. “That’s what makes this recognition so significant: It represents our associates’ longstanding commitment to creating an environment where each of us can do our best work in service of our clients.”



This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For” list, and 2019 winners continue to show that a high-trust culture for all fuels better business results. Great Place to Work research shows that list winners keep outperforming the stock market, beating industry rivals when it comes to talent retention and demonstrating higher levels of productivity than peers.



Van Wert Edward Jones financial advisors include Eric Hurless, Thaison Leaser, Ryan Lindemann, and Trevor Webster.



Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 17,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. Visit the company website at edwardjones.com and recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.