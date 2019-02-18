County musicians perform for Young Artists Showcase

The Van Wert Trumpet Quartet, which includes Ali Gemmer, Michaella Johnson, Levi Newell, and Rylie Rayer-Wilson, performed Sunday afternoon as part of the Young Artists Showcase at First United Methodist Church. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A total of 18 individuals and ensembles performed Sunday afternoon at First United Methodist Church during the 16th annual Van Wert County Young Artists Showcase (formerly Recital).

In addition to the student musicians, two alumni of the recital program who performed as high school students and are now professional musicians, came back to perform during the event.

The students, from Van Wert, Crestview, and Lincolnview high schools, earned their place in the program by performing well in the Ohio Music Educators Association’s solo & ensemble contests held every year.

Students and ensembles performing in the program included the following:

Percussionist Derek Fanning, a senior at Van Wert, who performed “Shazam!” by Pollard.

The Van Wert Flute Choir, comprised of Nora Doctor, Vanessa Espinoza, Allison Hauter, Madison Jarrett, Emma Myers, Carly Rollins, Klare Sidle, Jackie Sroufe, Liz Tomlinson, and Anna Wasson, which performed “Scenes from the West” by Walters.

Una VanWynsberghe, a freshman at Lincolnview, who performed a trumpet solo to “Allegro”, an arrangement of Vivaldi.

Autumn Slusser, a senior at Crestview, who played a bass clarinet solo arranged by Whitney entitled “Clarineta”.

Alisha Terhark, a senior at VWHS, who performed a mezzo-soprano solo entitled “The Black Swan” from the opera The Mediumby Gian-Carlo Menotti.

Crestview sophomore Jordan Updegrove plays a trombone solo during the Young Artists Showcase on Sunday.

Rachel Spath, a sophomore at VWHS, who first played “Sonatina Opus 13, No. 1, First Movement, on the piano, and later performed “Romance” by Camille Saint Saens on french horn.

Justice Hillery, a freshman at Lincolnview, played “Gavotte”, an arrangement by Gossec, on flute.

Jordan Updegrove, a sophomore at Crestview, who played “Andante and March”, an arrangement by A.C. Fox, on trombone.

Kayla Papke, a junior at VWHS, who played “Variations on a Theme of Robert Schumann” by Davis on bass clarinet.

Hatti Bouillon, a senior at Lincolnview, who played “Rondo”, an arrangement by Marparg, on marimba.

Allison Schaufelberger, a sophomore at VWHS, who sang “At the Cry of the First Bird”, arranged by J.W. Guion.

Allison Hauter, a senior at VWHS, who played “Sherzino Opus 55, No. 6”, by Andersen, on flute.

Kirsten Stemen, a junior at Lincolnview, who played “Four Gaelic Miniatures”, arranged by Fitzgerald, on flute.

The Van Wert Clarinet Trio, comprised of Kaylee Jennings, Tayzia Havill, and Kayla Papke, played “Johnny’s A’ Marchin’” by Hall.

Hannah Bouillon, a senior at Crestview, played “Aria and Preston” by Aubert on clarinet.

Home-schooled sophomore Elissa Miglin plays a Chopin Nocturne on piano during Sunday’s Young Artists Showcase.

Elissa Miglin, a home-schooled sophomore, played “Nocturne, Opus 72, No. 1”, by Frederic Chopin, on piano.

The Van Wert Trumpet Quartet, comprised of Ali Gemmer, Michaella Johnson, Levi Newell, and Rylile Rayer-Wilson, played “Toccata” by Telemann.

In addition to the students, tenor Jake Wilder, a 2004 VWHS graduate, sang “Ideale” by Tosti, and Scott Turner, a 2013 VWHS grad, played “Sonata for Clarinet, Movement 3” by Francis Poulenc, on clarinet.

Accompanists for the students included Marilyn Alessandrini, Dee Fisher, Annette Hoverman, Scott Turner, and Gloria Wendel.

Participating school and private music teachers included Jason Lozer, instrumental instructor at Crestview; Nicholas Brown, instrumental instructor at Lincolnview; VWHS instrumental instructors Tina Decker and Robert H. Sloan and vocal instructor Julia Reichert; and private teachers Dee Fisher (vocal), Annettte Hoverman (piano), and L.W. Schaufelberger (vocal).