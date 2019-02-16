Walls named PSP Seals operations manager

VW independent/submitted information

FORT WAYNE, Indiana — With the recent merger of Pro Seal and Seal Products to form PSP Seals LLC, Van Wert resident Bill Walls has been named the new general manager.

Bill Walls

Walls had served as operations manager for Seal Products since 2015 and, starting in 2017, was also operations manager for Pro Seal.

Walls has a double major of operations and production management and purchasing and materials management from Bowling Green State University and has 20 years operations experience.

“We are excited to have Bill accept this position as he has proven to be a wonderful asset to the company,” said Managing Partner Jody Stafford. “With his 20 years’ supply chain and operations experience, the continued rapid growth of the company is in great hands.”

PSP Seals LLC is an engineering driven, stocking distributor specializing in customized sealing solutions and products for OEM customers, aftermarket, and the U.S. government/military. Additional services include seal kitting, component sub-assembly and integration, inventory stocking programs, custom materials management, experienced technical support team, engineering design, development, and troubleshooting.

PSP is an authorized distributor for globally recognized seal manufactures, including: Parker, Trelleborg, Freudenberg, Garlock, Greene Tweed, Hutchinson, and Black Hawk Seals.

For more information, visit the company website at www.PSPseals.com.