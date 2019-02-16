Vantage poetry winners

Vantage Poetry Out Loud winners include first place winner and Junior Network Systems student Gunnar Stemen (Delphos St. John), second place finisher and Junior Criminal Justice student Sabastian Umfleet (Delphos Jefferson), third place finisher and Junior Criminal Justice student Violet Taylor (Parkway), and fourth place finisher and Junior Auto Technology student Nathan Brown (Delphos Jefferson). Gunnar advances to the regional competition in Findlay. Shown are (from the left) Nathan Brown, Gunnar Stemen, Sabastian Umfleet, and Violet Taylor.