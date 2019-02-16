Saturday night HS basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of Saturday’s area basketball games.
PCL
Columbus Grove 62 Miller City 43
Non-conference
Crestview 71 New Knoxville 32
Arlington 41 Lincolnview 37
Bryan 59 Paulding 39
Adams Central (IN) 63 Parkway 58
Elida 76 Delphos Jefferson 61
Pandora-Gilboa 54 Fort Jennings 41
Shawnee 62 Spencerville 37
Kalida 54 Van Buren 52
Ottawa-Glandorf 83 Liberty Center 55
Lima Central Catholic 66 Celina 51
Coldwater 58 Wapakoneta 49
Fairview 56 Edon 48
Kenton 66 Bluffton 65
Minster 66 Anna 64
Marion Local 57 Russia 49
Versailles 56 Greenville 36
Ada 55 Temple Christian 54
Allen East 51 Waynesfield-Goshen 36
Archbold 51 Defiance 46
Tinora 70 Continental 21
Perry 62 Botkins 45
Ayersville 48 Montpelier 35
POSTED: 02/16/19 at 9:55 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports