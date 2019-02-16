Saturday night HS basketball scoreboard

Crestview 71 New Knoxville 32 Arlington 41 Lincolnview 37 Bryan 59 Paulding 39 Adams Central (IN) 63 Parkway 58 Elida 76 Delphos Jefferson 61

Here are final scores of Saturday’s area basketball games.

