Lincolnview accepts open enrollment apps

VW independent/submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools, in correlation with Ohio Revised Code 3313.64 or 3313.65, will again permit students from adjacent school districts to apply and enroll in the district’s schools through “open enrollment” for the 2019-2020 school year.

Applications will be accepted beginning April 1 on a first-come, first served basis, according to the time and date the application is received by the superintendent of Lincolnview Local Schools.

Parents interested in open enrollment for kindergarten students must complete an application at kindergarten registration, which will be held Monday through Friday, March 4-8, from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., at Lincolnview Elementary School. Applications will be considered in the order received and space may be limited.

All applications (except for kindergarten students) must be completed and returned no later than May 31. Applications are available by contacting the superintendent’s office at 419.968.2226. Interested individuals may also stop in person or send a written request for an application to the superintendent of Lincolnview Local Schools, 15945 Middle Point Road, Van Wert, OH 45891. All approved open enrollment transfers in effect for the 2018-2019 school year need to complete a new open enrollment application for the 2019-2020 school year. These applications will be considered before new requests are acted upon.