VWCS schedules kindergarten registration

VW independent/submitted information

The registration of kindergarten children attending Van Wert City Schools for the 2019-2020 school year will be held February 25 to March 15, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., at the superintendent’s office in the S.F. Goedde Building. Kindergarten registration forms can be found on the VWCS website at http://vwcs.net under the “Parents” link for “Forms & Registration”.

For children who are new to Van Wert City Schools, the district requires the following at the time of registration: a copy of the child’s birth certificate and immunization record, and, in case of divorced parents, a copy of the child custody court order.

Those who want their children to attend kindergarten in Van Wert City Schools, but live outside the district, should plan to register at the Goedde Building as well. Open enrollment spaces can be limited.

To attend kindergarten, children must have attained the age of 5 by August 1. No student shall be admitted to first grade who has not successfully completed kindergarten.