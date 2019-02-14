Kenneth Reynolds

Kenneth “Kenny” Reynolds, 72, of Delphos, died Thursday, February 14, 2019, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born July 10, 1946, at home in Spencerville, the son of Orville and Mabel (Louth) Reynolds, who both preceded him in death. In 1989, he married the former Catherine Ellerbrock, and she survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include five children, Kevin Reynolds of Lima, Rick (Nikki) Reynolds of West Virginia, Cheryl (Jim) Altenbach of Lima, David (Jaime) Ellerbrock of Findlay, and Caitlin (Michael) Embree of Delphos; three brothers, Joe (Imagene) Reynolds, Roger (Frannie) Reynolds, and Nick (Carol) Reynolds, all of Delphos; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A daughter, Kristie Reynolds; and four brothers, Nelson, Rex, David, and Jack Reynolds, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, February 17, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. Rich Rakay officiating.

Visitation is from 2 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.