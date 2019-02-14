Delphos man gets prison on sex charges

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A man given more than seven years in prison on sex-related charges was one of six people sentenced this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Michael Closson, 69, of Delphos, was sentenced to 30 months on each of three counts of gross sexual imposition. Each of the charges was a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered that the prison sentences be served consecutively to one another, for a total of 90 months in prison, with no credit for time served.

Closson is also required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender every 180 days for the next 25 years.

Justin Reynolds, 28, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 16 months in prison on a charge of attempted escape, a felony of the fourth degree. He was also given credit for 116 days already served.

Nicole Cooper, 36, of Van Wert, was sentenced to five years of community control on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. She must also participate in drug court.

Patrick Dennis, 25, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for five days already served, and also ordered to pay restitution of $2,000 to Greve Chrysler Jeep.

Spencer Davis, 27, of Van Wert, was sentenced to four years of community control, including inpatient substance abuse treatment, for violating his earlier term of probation.

Paula Garcia, 62, of Van Wert, was given one year of community control on a charge of possession of criminal tools, a felony of the fifth degree. She must also undergo substance abuse and mental health counseling.

Two people were arraigned on grand jury indictments on Wednesday.

David Seibert, 26, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and two counts of sexual battery and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a felony of the third degree.

He was ordered held on a $50,000 cash/commercial surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. March 6.

Adam Partin, 25, of Delphos, entered a plea of not guilty to one count each of possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was ordered released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 6.

Two people also entered changes of plea during hearings held Wednesday in Common Pleas Court.

Benjamin McIntosh, 43, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to one count of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentenced set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 27.

Cyle Black, 32, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the fourth degree. He was then sentenced to 12 months in prison on each count, to be served concurrently, with credit given for seven days already served.

Three bond violation hearings were also held Wednesday.

Nicole Conn, 42, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her surety bond, as well as her treatment in lieu of conviction program, by testing positive for drugs. A $20,000 cash or commercial surety bond was set in the case. Judge Burchfield also ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13.

Shawn Clouatre, 25, of Convoy, admitted to violating his bond and treatment in lieu program by testing positive for drugs. A $25,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case. Judge Burchfield also ordered a presentence investigation and Clouatre will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 3.

Zach Germann, 31, of Van Wert, denied violating his bond and treatment in lieu of conviction program by having positive drug tests. A hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

Dustin Cooper, 34, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by leaving his treatment program without permission. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail on each of two counts, each to be served consecutive to the other, with credit for 319 days already served, for a net jail sentence of 41 days.