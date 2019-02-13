YWCA sets Women of Achievement event

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will host its annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Keynote speaker for this year’s event will be Jordan Galloway.

Jordan Galloway

Galloway is a 2004 graduate of distinction and valedictorian from Van Wert High School.A former recipient of the Young Woman of Achievement Award (2004), she attended The Ohio State University, where she graduated in 2008 with an Honors Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism.

Galloway has lived and worked as a journalist in New York City since 2009. Her writing focuses primarily on fashion, culture, sustainability, and design and her work has appeared in the New York Daily Newsand New York Pressnewspapers. She is currently the senior style editor for Well+Good, where she oversees fashion and home content for the women’s health-and-wellness media company.

In addition, YWCA of Van Wert County is excited to reveal this year’s nominees in the following eight categories:

Professional Leadership — Nancy Dixon and Nancy Sink

Advocacy — Brianne Fishpaw, Trina Langdon and Carole Motycka

Women’s Empowerment — Erika Wise

Racial Justice — Keila Barnhart

Volunteerism — Nancy Friemoth, Jessica Hardesty, Hannah Kraner and Sandy Lane

Youth Development — Brenda DeLong, Darla Dunlap, Martha Martin and Deb Stetler

Civic Dedication — Michelle Gunter and Jana J. McClain (Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper)

Overcoming Adversity — Victoria Ellerbrock and Hatti Bouillon

The winners of the Women of Achievement awards will be announced the evening of the event.

“The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all — so it is an absolute honor to be able to recognize these females who carry out our mission in their daily lives,” said YWCA Advocacy Coordinator Kelly Houg. “We are looking forward to a wonderful night celebrating our nominees and their commitment to the Van Wert community.”

Tickets for the event are available for purchase at the YWCA for $25, which includes a full dinner. General operating hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays. The YWCA is closed Saturday and Sunday.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency. For more information about the event, contact Houg at 419.238.6639 or khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org.