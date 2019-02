Wrestling: VW Cougars fall to Celina

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert fell to Celina 54-26 in Western Buckeye League wrestling action on Tuesday. Results of the dual match are listed below.

132- Devon West (VW) defeated Jaden King 3-2

138- Gabe Steyer (VW) won by technical fall 20-4 over Jacob Poor

145- Aric Gallimore C Jacob Sealscott in 2:33

152- Isaiah Bretz (VW) pinned Austin Kundtz in 2:20

160- Ehtan Ly (C) pinnced Ryan Pratt in 3:56

170- Logan Muhlencamp (C) won by forfeit

182- Nathan Fortkamp (C) won by forfeit

195- Luke Muhlencamp (C) won by forfeit

220- Lloyd Eutsler (VW) Cayden Thomas in 4:11

285- Eli Kline (VW) pinned Gaven Nash in 3:23

106- Austin Campbell (C) won by forfeit

113- Landon Engle (C) pinned Killian Sudduth in 2:37

120- Alek Tebbe (C) won by forfeit

126- Sam Warner (C) pinned Ben Lange in 2:36

The Cougars will wrestle in the WBL championships at Wapakoneta on Saturday.