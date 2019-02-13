Jefferson hires new football coach

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — A longtime assistant coach will take over the football program at Delphos Jefferson.

Ben Rahrig will take over for Luke Taviano, who went 1-9 in his lone season at the school. Rahring was formally approved as the new coach during Monday night’s school board meeting.

Rahrig has been involved with the varsity and junior high programs since 2004.

One other area school, Parkway, is looking for a new head football coach after Dusty Rutledge resigned after one season.