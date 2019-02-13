‘Cupcake Wars’ to benefit VW United Way

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Manor and the United Way are presenting the first Cupcake Wars event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St. in Van Wert.

Area residents are invited to come and vote on the best cupcakes, with the winner chosen will decide which United Way agency takes home all the proceeds from the event.

In addition, the event will feature a live cake decorating demonstration from 11:30 a.m.-noon by Sara Anderson of Sara’s Sweets in Lima, and a live cooking demonstration from 12:30-1 p.m. by Leah Treece, co-owner of Purmort Brothers Insurance Agency in Van Wert.

Cupcakes, t-shirts, and tacos in a bag will also be for sale during the event.