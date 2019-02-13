Coaches Corner: Collins and Gregory

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Coaches Corner features comments and thoughts from Van Wert head wrestling coach Ben Collins and Crestview girls’ basketball coach Mark Gregory. Both coaches are winding down the regular season and preparing for sectional competition next week.

Ben Collins

The Cougars wrestled their final dual match of the season on Tuesday, falling to Celina (see results below). Van Wert will return to action Saturday at the WBL championships at Wapakoneta, followed by the postseason.

Gabe Steyer and Isaiah Bretz have been the leaders for the Cougars and Collins praised both.

Ben Collins

“Steyer (138) is currently 31-2 and Bretz (145) is currently 27-0,” Collins said. “Both of these athletes have put in a tremendous amount of work leading up to this point in their seasons and careers.”

“Both guys are very focused when it comes to wrestling. They have been to the State meet and know what it takes to get there: extra workouts, running and lifting. Both athletes come from wrestling families so their families also understand what it takes to be successful in wrestling and have really supported their children.”

“The good thing about both of these guys is that they are not afraid of good competition, they seek it out. All of these extras things are paying off for them.”

While Steyer and Bretz have enjoyed a great deal of success, Collins noted other wrestlers have been key contributors.

“A lot of our guys have worked very hard this season and we have seen a big improvement from last year to this year for those guys that are back this season,” Collins explained. “A couple that stick out are senior Lloyd Eutsler (195) who is just getting back into the swing of things after an injury.”

“Even though he was out for a good portion of the season he was at practice every day working hard at what he could to be ready for when he was healthy.”

“Sophomore Macein Bigham (152, 160) is kid we have seen a lot of improvement from over the last year. He is one of those kids our coaches talk about after every time he wrestles about how he has progressed. Those are just a couple of examples on a team of very hard workers who like to get after it in the wrestling room.”

As is the case with other wrestling programs around the area and the state, numbers have been an issue.

“As we have traveled around the state we have seen many teams not being able to fill complete lineups,” Collins said. “I would say that the hardest weight class to fill around this area is 106 which is hard for me to understand.”

“There aren’t too many sports where high school students who weigh 106 can have an opportunity to excel like in wrestling. With that being said we have a bunch of holes in our lineup and I don’t really know the reason why many of our students do not give wrestling a try.”

“I have always said I would rather have a team with holes in it if my athletes are going to work hard and try to improve each time they get to wrestle and that is what we have.”

All things considered, Collins said he’s pleased with how things have gone this season.

“At the beginning of the year I really thought with what we had returning and what was coming up that we had a shot to contend for a league title if we could stay healthy,” the coach said. “We haven’t been 100 percent healthy yet this season, but I am very pleased with our team’s attitude and effort and their willingness to work hard, compete and get better everyday.”

Mark Gregory

Monday’s 51-46 loss to Wayne Trace ended Crestview’s nine game winning streak, but head coach Mark Gregory believes a lot of good came from the successful string of games.

“The best part of our win streak was how the girls grew together on and off the court,” Gregory said. “I am so proud of how they support each other and have each other’s back.”

Mark Gregory

While it’s sometimes necessary to adjust coaching styles and game plans between seasons, Gregory said that wasn’t necessary with this Lady Knight squad.

“I haven’t adjusted anything with this year’s group,” Gregory explained. “They work really hard and we continue to grow. We are smaller than every team that we play, so we have had to get tougher with the basketball and rebound better.”

Despite the constant size differential, Crestview has out-rebounded opponents 461-311, or an average of 24-16 per game. In addition to being the team’s leading scorer (13.5 ppg), Lexi Gregory is the leading rebounder (4.6 rpg), while Bailey Gregory, Haley Speith, Reagan Hammons and Olivia Cunningham each average three rebounds per game.

Crestview (13-6, 5-2 NWC) will close out the regular season Thursday at home against Spencerville and the Lady Knights still have a slim chance at sharing the conference title.

“We can only control what we can control with our conference,” Gregory said. “We have one more game left and we are going to try and win it and hope that some other teams take care of business.”

Thursday’s game will be the final home contest for four seniors – Haley Speith, Codi Miller, Lizzie Bowen and Emma Bowen.

“We have a great group of seniors that have worked really hard and are so appreciative of their opportunities,” Gregory said of the group. “They have been great role models for our younger players.”

Crestview will begin Division IV sectional tournament competition against Continental at 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, at Paulding High School. A win would set up a rematch with Wayne Trace on Saturday, February 23, with the winner of that game advancing to the Van Wert district.

“Our district has some very good teams,” Gregory noted. “People always ask – would you rather be Division III or IV – I say neither, they are both very difficult. Northwest Ohio basketball is great and we are very blessed to have the opportunity to play here.”