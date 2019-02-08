Rev. David W. Howell

Rev. David W. Howell, 67, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Rev. David W. Howell

He was born July 28, 1951, the son of Donald Howell, who preceded him in death, and Jacquline (Kinsey) Howell, who survives in Spencerville. He married the former Pamela Mohney on October 31, 1998, and she survives in Delphos.

He is also survived by a daughter, Alison (Charlie Dearing) Clark of Delphos, and a grandson, Blake of Delphos; a sister, Vickie Howell of Spencerville; one niece and one nephew, and a very special great-niece, Rosie, of Spencerville.

A brother, Rick Howell, also preceded him in death.

Rev. Howell was active in numerous community and civic organizations. A 32nd degree Scottish and York Rite Mason, he was a four-time past master of Tontogany Lodge and past president of Wood County Shrine Club, a part of Zenobia Temple in Toledo; a past patron of Tontogany Order of the Eastern Star; a past noble grand of Tontogany Oddfellow Lodge; and a member of the Spencerville Rebekah Lodge.

Also active in civic groups, Rev. Howell was a past president of the Nelsonville and Delphos Rotary clubs, the Nelsonville Kiwanis Club, and a member of the Delphos Lions Club. Rev. Howell was a community leader wherever he lived; he was often recognized for his service with commendations and awards. In Delphos he is credited for beginning the Delphos Institute of Music, and helping to begin the Community Unity Program. He is also known for chairing the Concerts in the Park Series, the Marbletown Festival, the Habitat Program, and the Friends of the Delphos Postal Museum, to name some of his local projects. He also chaired the local Thrift Shop Board through its demolition and new building. Within the United Methodist Church, he served as youth pastor at Grace UM in Lima and Broadway UM in Toledo. He was a pastor of Holland, Tontogany/Weston, Nelsonville/Butchel, Delphos Trinity, and Delphos JUMP ministries. Currently, he had been pastoring at Elida Zion Methodist Church and Kossuth Zion Methodist Church. He served hundreds of people with dedication and faithfulness to Christ. Rev. Howell never met a stranger or a strange faith.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 11, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Delphos. Burial will follow in Spencerville Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, February 10, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, and an hour before services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.