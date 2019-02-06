Van Wert CVB participating in vacation & travel expo

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio is one of the local venues that will be marketed by the Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau at the The Great Vacations and Travel Expo sponsored by AAA in Columbus. VW independent file photo

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau will be marketing local venues and events, such as the Peony Festival, Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, and the Van Wert County Fair, as part of a vacation and travel expo being held in Columbus this weekend.

The Van Wert Area CVB is partnering with CVBs in Auglaize, Mercer, Darke, Shelby, and Miami counties to be a part of this expo. Under the name “West Ohio Adventures”, the six counties will be offering attendees packets of information about destinations in west central Ohio.

The world’s top travel companies and destinations will all be under one roof for the February expo, bringing travelers the best travel packages, experiences, and deals. The Great Vacations Travel Expo, presented by AAA, takes place Friday-Sunday, February 8-10, at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

Travel professionals will pack Kasich Hall, offering tips, trips, and discounts for guests seeking a quick getaway close to home, an Alaskan cruise, or an exotic, far-away escape.

Travelers are encouraged to fuel their wanderlust by talking one-on-one with travel experts about the destinations and experiences they dream about. Senior travelers are a focus on Friday, February 8 with special discounts, programs and ideas for activity-filled trips with the grandkids, leisurely road trips or that vacation of a lifetime.

Special events and attractions of the Great Vacations Travel Expo include:

The Vacation Marketplace — Hundreds of experts are on hand so travelers can talk one-on-one with the pros for inspiration and ideas to help them find and book the best trip for their budget and lifestyle.

AAA Travel Stage — A long list of fun, fascinating and informational travel presentations, will entertain and help guests plan their next adventure. Don’t miss headliners Eivin and Eve Kilcher, stars of Discovery Channel’s “Alaska: The Last Frontier”, on Saturday, February 9, at 2 p.m. and on Sunday, February 10, at 1 p.m. PBS travel expert Rudy Maxa takes the stage on Friday, February 8, at 3 p.m.

Paradise Pavilion presented by Travel Impressions — Special access to resorts throughout the Caribbean and Mexico help families plan the tropical vacations they aspire to.

Explore Hocking Hills — Guest can learn more about Ohio’s most diverse region, which offers everything from adventure-packed zip lines and outdoor explorations to pampering spas and fully-loaded luxury cabins.

Ohio Amish Country — Travelers can learn about Amish culture as they dive into a leisurely getaway to Amish Country, filled with craft stores, down-home restaurants and cozy lodging.

Senior Day, Friday, February 8 — Travelers age 55 and older enjoy special programs and $2 off general and AAA-rate admission.

Kids Day, Saturday, February 9 — Families can visit booths throughout the EXPO to get their “Passport to Prizes” stamped and be entered to win an unforgettable Hocking Hills family vacation, while celebrity appearances and live performances entertain the whole family.

The Great Vacations Travel EXPO, presented by AAA, opens Friday, February 8, and runs through Sunday, February 10, at the Ohio Expo Center. Hours are Friday: Noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $8 at the door or at any AAA Ohio Auto Club store. AAA members who show their AAA card receive 50 percent off admission. Children ages 16 and under are admitted at no charge. Additional event details are available at www.AAAGreatVacations.com.