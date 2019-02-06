Scott promoted to VP at Van Wert Federal

VW independent/submitted information

At the annual meeting of the members of Van Wert Federal Savings Bank held in January, the Board of Directors announced the promotion of George Scott to the position of vice president and senior lending officer. He will fill the position formerly held Mark Schumm, who was promoted to president of the bank.

George Scott

Scott has been employed with Van Wert Federal since 2017, focusing on residential and consumer lending. Prior to joining the bank, he was a teacher at Van Wert High School.

Scott is an active member of several community service organizations. He currently is a board member of the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, serves as President of Crime Stoppers, and is a member of the Van Wert Optimist Club. Scott is a graduate of the University of Toledo and received a master’s degree from the University of Findlay. Scott has lived in Van Wert since 2005 with his wife, Laura, and their three sons: Owen, Wyatt, and Oliver. They attend LifeHouse Church.

“People have more choices than ever and selecting a local lender can really have a significant impact in the long term financial decisions they make. A big part of my job is helping individuals, families, and businesses navigate the complexities of loans that they are not familiar with. I enjoy meeting new people and talking about their future hopes and dreams. It keeps each day fresh because no two people or businesses operate the same way.” Scott commented.

“As a local community bank, helping our neighbors and small business owners fulfill their dreams is our priority,” Schumm said. “George has an inner fire to provide the best possible service to each and every customer. His leadership in our loan department and the Van Wert community is a true blessing.”

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, the longest operating bank in Van Wert County, was founded in 1889. The bank is committed to providing excellence in banking to its customers and the Van Wert community. Van Wert Federal currently maintains an “Outstanding” CRA rating for meeting the credit needs of the Van Wert community and also has received the Bauer Financial Sustained Superiority Award of 5 stars for the 31 consecutive years, an honor that only 44 of the 5,447 banks in the United Sates have received. Van Wert Federal is the only local bank to have received this award since its inception.

Find out more about Van Wert Federal Savings Bank at www.VanWertFederal.com.