Lady Cougars fall to Bryan 46-35

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert was unable to overcome a slow start and fell to Bryan 46-35 in the home finale for the Lady Cougars on Tuesday.

Bryan led 14-8 after the first quarter then outscored Van Wert 14-4 in the second quarter for a 28-12 halftime lead. Behind nine points by Abby Jackson and seven points by Sierra Shaffer, the Lady Cougars outscored the visitors 16-11 and trailed 39-28 entering the final period.

Jackson finished with 15 points and Shaffer had 13.

Van Wert (5-13) will play at Bath on Thursday.