Area girls teams still ranked in poll

Van Wert independent sports

Ottawa-Glandorf, Minster and Ottoville remain in the top 10 in their respective divisions in this week’s Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball poll. The full poll by OHSAA divisions, won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses) is listed below.

DIVISION I

1, Pickerington Cent. (15) 18-1 206

2, Centerville (3) 19-1 185

3, Canton McKinley (1) 18-1 160

4, W. Chester Lakota W. (2) 18-2 120

5, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (1) 18-2 109

6, Cin. Walnut Hills 19-1 104

7, Can. Glenoak 14-1 96

8, Newark 18-1 88

9, Sylvania Southview (1) 15-1 56

10, Cin. Princeton 16-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Hoban 22. Dublin Coffman 21.

DIVISION II

1, Day. Carroll (8) 18-1 196

2, New Philadelphia (7) 15-0 185

3, Poland Seminary (2) 17-0 161

4, Tol. Rogers (6) 14-2 152

5, Thornville Sheridan 16-2 107

6, McArthur Vinton County 16-1 94

7, Bellevue 15-2 78

8, Trotwood-Madison 15-2 51

9, Cin. Indian Hill 16-2 46

10, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 16-4 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 25. Perry 24. Wintersville Indian Creek 17. Granville 16. Franklin 14. Cardinal Mooney 12.

DIVISION III

1, Cols. Africentric (20) 17-0 217

2, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 18-0 180

3, Waynesville (2) 18-0 155

4, Berlin Hiland 16-1 147

5, Ottawa-Glandorf 19-1 117

6, Doylestown Chippewa 17-1 89

7, Castalia Margaretta 17-2 61

8, Albany Alexander 18-2 58

9, Sardinia Eastern 19-2 40

10, W. Liberty-Salem 16-3 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Versailles 27. Anna 19. Lynchburg-Clay 17. Delta 14. Bellaire 14.

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (15) 19-1 212

2, Minster (1) 17-1 198

3, Cornerstone Christian (3) 18-2 153

4, New Madison Tri-Village 18-1 148

5, McDonald (2) 17-0 114

6, Fairfield Christian 17-1 82

7, Ottoville 18-2 77

8, Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 16-1 65

9, Waterford 13-3 37

10, Berlin Center W. Reserve 17-1 33

(tie) Newark Cath. 16-2 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 12, Covington 21. 13, Shadyside 16.