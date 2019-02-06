Area girls teams still ranked in poll
Van Wert independent sports
Ottawa-Glandorf, Minster and Ottoville remain in the top 10 in their respective divisions in this week’s Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball poll. The full poll by OHSAA divisions, won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses) is listed below.
DIVISION I
1, Pickerington Cent. (15) 18-1 206
2, Centerville (3) 19-1 185
3, Canton McKinley (1) 18-1 160
4, W. Chester Lakota W. (2) 18-2 120
5, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (1) 18-2 109
6, Cin. Walnut Hills 19-1 104
7, Can. Glenoak 14-1 96
8, Newark 18-1 88
9, Sylvania Southview (1) 15-1 56
10, Cin. Princeton 16-2 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. Hoban 22. Dublin Coffman 21.
DIVISION II
1, Day. Carroll (8) 18-1 196
2, New Philadelphia (7) 15-0 185
3, Poland Seminary (2) 17-0 161
4, Tol. Rogers (6) 14-2 152
5, Thornville Sheridan 16-2 107
6, McArthur Vinton County 16-1 94
7, Bellevue 15-2 78
8, Trotwood-Madison 15-2 51
9, Cin. Indian Hill 16-2 46
10, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 16-4 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tipp City Tippecanoe 25. Perry 24. Wintersville Indian Creek 17. Granville 16. Franklin 14. Cardinal Mooney 12.
DIVISION III
1, Cols. Africentric (20) 17-0 217
2, Findlay Liberty-Benton (1) 18-0 180
3, Waynesville (2) 18-0 155
4, Berlin Hiland 16-1 147
5, Ottawa-Glandorf 19-1 117
6, Doylestown Chippewa 17-1 89
7, Castalia Margaretta 17-2 61
8, Albany Alexander 18-2 58
9, Sardinia Eastern 19-2 40
10, W. Liberty-Salem 16-3 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Versailles 27. Anna 19. Lynchburg-Clay 17. Delta 14. Bellaire 14.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (15) 19-1 212
2, Minster (1) 17-1 198
3, Cornerstone Christian (3) 18-2 153
4, New Madison Tri-Village 18-1 148
5, McDonald (2) 17-0 114
6, Fairfield Christian 17-1 82
7, Ottoville 18-2 77
8, Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 16-1 65
9, Waterford 13-3 37
10, Berlin Center W. Reserve 17-1 33
(tie) Newark Cath. 16-2 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: 12, Covington 21. 13, Shadyside 16.
