Local CERT receives Wapak proclamation

VW independent/submitted information

Monday night at the monthly Van Wert Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) meeting, Auglaize County CERT representative Rich Garber presented Van Wert CERT with a proclamation of appreciation from Wapakoneta Mayor Thomas Stinebaugh for the local team’s assistance at the Koneta Inn apartment fire on December 23, 2018.

Van Wert CERT Chairman Mark Klausing (left) receives a proclamation from Wapakoneta Mayor Thomas Stinebaugh from Auglaize County CERT representative Rich Garber. photo provided

“This was a shock.” Said Van Wert CERT Chairman Mark Klausing. “When the phone rings, and someone needs help, our team does not think twice, we just go.

“Our team received thanks from the first responders that night for helping, and I thought that was more than enough,” Klausing added. “To receive this proclamation is a great honor, but never was expected.”

Klausing and Garber both thanked the many donors from several counties that stepped up to help those families in need that close to Christmas. Garber reported that, as of a week ago, all families are now placed in new homes and are now back on their feet.

CERT is a United Way agency.