Diltz excited to work with Vantage adult ed. programs

Maria Diltz, new Ohio Technical Center enrollment and customized training coordinator, in front of a classroom at Vantage Career Center. Vantage photo

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Vantage Career Center and Delphos St. John’s graduate Maria Diltz knows the value of the training adults can receive at Vantage. Although she graduated from the administrative assistant program while in high school, Diltz also took medical and business office-related classes as an adult.

After 12 years at Vancrest Health Care Center and three years at the Delphos Chamber of Commerce, where she still works part-time, Diltz returned to Vantage on December 1, 2018, as the OTC’s new enrollment and customized training coordinator.

In her new position, Diltz provides information about Vantage’s adult programs, while also working with OTC Director Missy McClurg and various program instructors to develop customized training programs for area businesses.

Diltz said she has been helping with enrollment of a number of OTC classes since she was hired two months ago, including the STNA class that started on Monday and a welding class that begins today. Other classes coming up are Firefighter and Police Academy classes that are already full, and the new PNP nursing class.

Diltz said she meets with potential students and helps them enroll in classes at the OTC.

“Basically, I meet with them, we start the paperwork, and give them information on what they will learn in each class,” she noted.

In addition to business and medical classes, the OTC also offers first aid and CPR certification classes.

Diltz said she is looking forward to working with local businesses and individuals on customized classes, noting that she can help develop training programs for a group of employees, or a number of individuals who need specific training.

Businesses interested in specific training programs should call Diltz at 419.238.5411, option 2, or email her at diltz.m@vantagecareercenter.comand she will then work with McClurg to determine what is needed for certification in the skills being sought, and provide an instructor to teach those skills.

Diltz said she is excited to be at Vantage, with the chance to help people seeking to better themselves.

“I want to help someone who wants to succeed in their education,” she said, whether that means learning new welding skills or someone who wants to make the transition from an STNA certification to being a licensed practical nurse (LPN).

Those interested can also find more information on Vantage’s website: www.vantagecareercenter.com.