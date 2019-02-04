Treasurer issues real estate tax reminder

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Treasurer Nathan Vandenbroek reminds all property owners that real estate taxes are due Wednesday, February 13, while any mailed payments must be postmarked on or before that date.

Taxes paid after February 13 will incur a 5-percent fee until February 23. Starting February 24, a 10-percent late fee will be added to all payments.

County taxpayers wanting to use a credit card to pay their taxes can do so by visiting the treasurer’s website at www.vannwertcounty.org. Credit card use includes a 3-percent merchant’s fee.

For taxpayers’ convenience, First Bank of Berne also accepts real estate tax payments, as long as taxpayers present a tax bill.

Homeowners who have not yet received a tax statement should contact the treasurer’s office immediately at 419.238.5177.